Brokers Set Expectations for GN Store Nord A/S’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.64 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GN Store Nord A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $10.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $228.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.31 and its 200 day moving average is $197.79. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $123.32 and a twelve month high of $236.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

