British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,500 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 28.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,870 ($50.56) price target on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) from GBX 3,380 ($44.16) to GBX 3,330 ($43.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,500 ($45.73).

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,721 ($35.55) on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,507 ($45.82). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,634.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,779.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.83.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

