Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Given a €72.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €72.50 ($85.29) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s current price.

BNR has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €59.39 ($69.87).

FRA:BNR opened at €62.32 ($73.32) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.24. Brenntag AG has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR)

