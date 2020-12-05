Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Given a €72.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €72.50 ($85.29) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s current price.

BNR has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €59.39 ($69.87).

FRA:BNR opened at €62.32 ($73.32) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.24. Brenntag AG has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

