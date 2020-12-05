Bradley M. Shuster Sells 36,628 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $805,449.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 636,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,000,571.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. NMI’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Citigroup began coverage on NMI in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,857,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,115,000 after buying an additional 2,233,665 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 97.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,254 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NMI by 2,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,274 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,361,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in NMI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,153,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

