Bradley M. Shuster Sells 36,628 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $805,449.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 636,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,000,571.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NMIH stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $35.79.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. NMI’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,857,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,115,000 after buying an additional 2,233,665 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 97.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,254 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NMI by 2,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,274 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,361,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in NMI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,153,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NMI
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.