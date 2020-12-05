Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) EVP Sells $1,058,956.47 in Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 27,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,058,956.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BYD stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 2.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.06.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

