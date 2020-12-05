Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $31,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCC shares. Benchmark upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

BCC opened at $43.71 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.22. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

