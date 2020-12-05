BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €45.48 ($53.51).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €45.74 ($53.81) on Friday. BNP Paribas SA has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.13.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.