BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,677 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BYM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000.

NYSE:BYM opened at $14.85 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $14.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

