Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Black Hills worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Black Hills by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,605,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Black Hills by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,459,000 after buying an additional 104,234 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Black Hills by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 28,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $87.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.24.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.02%.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.86 per share, for a total transaction of $123,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,340.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.22 per share, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at $86,908.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $231,700. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.13.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

