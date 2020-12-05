BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Director Robert Allan Steele Sells 7,875 Shares

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $325,001.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE BJ opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.75. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 88.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

