Biogen Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $33.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $33.47 for the year. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2023 earnings at $22.81 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share.

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $245.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.17 and a 200-day moving average of $276.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $374.99.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Biogen by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,778,000 after buying an additional 566,347 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in Biogen by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 423,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,199,000 after buying an additional 340,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Biogen by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,704,000 after buying an additional 316,681 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 715,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,539,000 after buying an additional 235,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 30,336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 210,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,659,000 after buying an additional 209,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

