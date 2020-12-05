BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,183,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605,578 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.09% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $55,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,224,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 760,132 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 11,654 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 337.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $6.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.