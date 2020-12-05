BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of BG Staffing worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BG Staffing by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BG Staffing by 68.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 11.0% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 42,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BG Staffing by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BG Staffing by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on BGSF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BG Staffing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital increased their price target on BG Staffing from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BGSF opened at $13.90 on Friday. BG Staffing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $22.38.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from BG Staffing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th.

In related news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of BG Staffing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

