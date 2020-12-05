Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) a €62.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NEM. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.50 ($71.18) price objective on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €63.39 ($74.58).

Get Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) alerts:

ETR NEM opened at €57.95 ($68.18) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion and a PE ratio of 65.87. Nemetschek SE has a 52 week low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 52 week high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €63.42.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.