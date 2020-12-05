Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €306.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays set a €274.00 ($322.35) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €243.38 ($286.33).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a one year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.