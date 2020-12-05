Berenberg Bank Analysts Give CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) a €23.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.60 ($41.88).

Shares of CCAP stock opened at €15.20 ($17.88) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.12 million and a P/E ratio of 5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. has a one year low of €11.70 ($13.76) and a one year high of €45.80 ($53.88). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €16.98.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

