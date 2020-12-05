Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) vs. Therma-Med (OTCMKTS:THRA) Head-To-Head Survey

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) and Therma-Med (OTCMKTS:THRA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

This table compares Barnes & Noble Education and Therma-Med’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes & Noble Education $1.85 billion 0.09 -$38.25 million N/A N/A Therma-Med N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Therma-Med has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Barnes & Noble Education.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Barnes & Noble Education and Therma-Med, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes & Noble Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 Therma-Med 0 0 0 0 N/A

Barnes & Noble Education presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Barnes & Noble Education’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Barnes & Noble Education is more favorable than Therma-Med.

Risk & Volatility

Barnes & Noble Education has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Therma-Med has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Barnes & Noble Education and Therma-Med’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes & Noble Education -3.04% -7.69% -2.46% Therma-Med N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.0% of Barnes & Noble Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Barnes & Noble Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Barnes & Noble Education beats Therma-Med on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com. It also offers First Day and First Day Complete access programs; BNC OER+, a turnkey solution for colleges and universities, that offers digital content, such as videos, activities, and auto-graded practice assessments; and general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, school spirit products, lifestyle products, technology products, supplies, and convenience items. In addition, the company sells hardware and a software suite of applications that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions; direct-to-student subscription-based writing services; and bartleby, a direct-to-student subscription-based offering that includes textbook solutions, expert questions and answers, AI-based writing assistance, and tutoring services. As of May 2, 2020, it operated 772 physical college and university bookstores; and 647 virtual bookstores. The company also operates 109 True Spirit e-commerce websites; pop-up retail locations; and 86 customized cafÃ©s and 13 stand-alone convenience stores. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

About Therma-Med

Therma-Med, Inc. provides medical technologies services. The company was founded on August 25, 1998 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.