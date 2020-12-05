Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 156.93 ($2.05).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 148.62 ($1.94) on Wednesday. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 112.84. The firm has a market cap of £25.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.15.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

