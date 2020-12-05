Bank First (NYSE:BFC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First (NYSE:BFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Get Bank First alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank First from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

BFC opened at $69.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.80. Bank First has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $70.01.

Bank First (NYSE:BFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

In related news, Director Robert W. Holmes sold 20,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,282,626.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 66,152 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank First (BFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.