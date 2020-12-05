Baader Bank Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL)

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €75.75 ($89.11).

ZAL stock opened at €78.78 ($92.68) on Wednesday. Zalando SE has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €71.33.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

