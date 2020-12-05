B. Riley Weighs in on Braemar Hotels & Resorts ‘s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of BHR opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.01. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $9.68.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.58. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. 37.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

