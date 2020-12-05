Azmi Nabulsi Sells 7,198 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $318,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Azmi Nabulsi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, November 2nd, Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $534,035.00.

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 18.76 and a current ratio of 18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $64.54.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.35). As a group, analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $233,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.