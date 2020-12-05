AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Given a €17.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.94 ($26.99).

Shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) stock opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Wednesday. AXA SA has a one year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a one year high of €27.69 ($32.58). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.03.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

