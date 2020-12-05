Axa S.A. Trims Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Axa S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59,700 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Murphy USA worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of MUSA opened at $125.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.94 and a 200 day moving average of $126.72. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.75 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $371,041.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total value of $87,507.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,417. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,489 gasoline stores, including 1,161 Murphy USA and 328 Murphy Express stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

