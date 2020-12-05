Axa S.A. Sells 690,319 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 690,319 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 405,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $7,800,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 327,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 29,998 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,355 shares of company stock worth $228,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.