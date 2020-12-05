Axa S.A. Sells 6,200 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Axa S.A. cut its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Premier were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Premier in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Premier in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Premier in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Premier by 44.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Premier by 25.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $54,364.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,368.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $35.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Benchmark cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Premier from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

