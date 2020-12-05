Axa S.A. Sells 462 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.55.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $80.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.