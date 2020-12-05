Axa S.A. Sells 399,334 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,334 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of DXC Technology worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 123.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Management L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in DXC Technology by 127.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,692,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after buying an additional 948,502 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $392,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,280.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

