Axa S.A. Raises Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 498.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Syneos Health worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,300,000 after buying an additional 301,550 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 656,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,910,000 after buying an additional 53,272 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,766,000 after buying an additional 123,927 shares during the period.

SYNH has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.74. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $74.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,154.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,422,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $129,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,694,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,773,813 shares of company stock valued at $223,685,310 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

