Axa S.A. Raises Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 426.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.13.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,927,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,456,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $134.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.40. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $147.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

