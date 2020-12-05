Axa S.A. Purchases 6,900 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 17.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 55.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 57.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 48.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 36,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLX opened at $27.69 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $439.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Deluxe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

