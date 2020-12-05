Axa S.A. Purchases 60,950 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Axa S.A. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,950 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.90% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $24.00 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. Equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

