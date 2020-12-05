Axa S.A. Makes New $5.73 Million Investment in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Axa S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 228,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,000. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.31% of Owens & Minor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at $393,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 6,736.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at $350,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at $20,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

