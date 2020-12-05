Axa S.A. Makes New $5.18 Million Investment in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Axa S.A. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $531,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $1,092,016.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,839.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Day sold 17,500 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.17, for a total transaction of $4,027,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,601,222.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,433 shares of company stock valued at $16,711,504. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRTC opened at $180.80 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.54 and a 1-year high of $274.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.48 and a 200 day moving average of $181.95.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

