Axa S.A. Lowers Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Axa S.A. lessened its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,391 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Columbia Sportswear worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

COLM stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.70. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.74.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $701.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $32,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $142,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 17,466 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $1,443,040.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $95,354,716.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 779,077 shares of company stock worth $63,512,293. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

