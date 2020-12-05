Axa S.A. Increases Stock Position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Axa S.A. raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,388,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,374 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 1.24% of TherapeuticsMD worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter valued at $499,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 378.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 415,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 329,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 51,395 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 25,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 557,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 83,900 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.32 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $395.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.03.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

TherapeuticsMD Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

