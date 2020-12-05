Axa S.A. Increases Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 17,264 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.21% of Itron worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 13,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Itron by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $45,760.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $74,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,082 shares in the company, valued at $821,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,745 shares of company stock worth $1,798,479 over the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Itron stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $540.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.