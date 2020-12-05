Axa S.A. Has $5.71 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Southern by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after acquiring an additional 822,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,328,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,544,000 after acquiring an additional 141,293 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,785,000 after acquiring an additional 133,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The Southern by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,342,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,731,000 after acquiring an additional 533,328 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO opened at $61.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

In other news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,721 shares of company stock worth $2,884,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

