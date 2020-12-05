Axa S.A. Has $5.10 Million Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,444 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.38% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 818.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 45,825 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,374,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,468,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 67,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 42,331 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,425 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $392,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 15,408 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $716,934.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,879,809.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 588,109 shares of company stock worth $29,612,666.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $50.98 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.66.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

