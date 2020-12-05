Axa S.A. Has $4.98 Million Stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.36% of The GEO Group worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,381,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 954.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 785,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 711,395 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 625,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 476,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,052,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,276,000 after purchasing an additional 463,944 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 861,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 288,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GEO opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. Research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GEO shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

