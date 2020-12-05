Axa S.A. Has $4.94 Million Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,243 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 16,370 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $343,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,627. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,180 shares of company stock worth $1,781,982. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $24.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.35. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $27.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

