Axa S.A. Has $4.84 Million Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.06% of Repligen worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,975,000 after purchasing an additional 56,722 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 684,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after buying an additional 46,449 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 643,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,495,000 after buying an additional 78,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 605,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,843,000 after buying an additional 197,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 3,886.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 427,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,855,000 after buying an additional 416,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

RGEN opened at $188.33 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $78.41 and a 1-year high of $212.55. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.51 and a 200-day moving average of $150.34.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RGEN. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total value of $6,721,018.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,300,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.69, for a total value of $137,256.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,144,805.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,986,964 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

