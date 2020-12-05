Axa S.A. Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 345.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 150.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1,923.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 8.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 28,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $2,418,896.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,202.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 50,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $5,253,138.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,017,899.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,169 shares of company stock valued at $12,482,627. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NovoCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $147.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 776.36 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.89. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $147.86.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

