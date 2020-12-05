Axa S.A. Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Axa S.A. grew its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.14% of Fox Factory worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,130,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $716,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,079,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Fox Factory by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $94.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.23 and a 200-day moving average of $85.65. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $113.41.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

