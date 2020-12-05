Axa S.A. Grows Stock Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 44.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katie May sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.01, for a total transaction of $984,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,237. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $375,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,400 shares of company stock valued at $21,987,914 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Stamps.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

STMP stock opened at $192.51 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $325.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.90.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $193.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

