Axa S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Axa S.A. lessened its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.28% of Big Lots worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Big Lots by 99.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Big Lots by 162.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Big Lots during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Big Lots by 122.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Big Lots from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $46.98 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.47.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

