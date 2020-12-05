Axa S.A. Decreases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378,253 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.9% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 662,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,965,000 after purchasing an additional 67,904 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.34.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $29.55 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $122.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

