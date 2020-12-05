Axa S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,828 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 17.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 67,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.16.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.10. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 5.4%.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.