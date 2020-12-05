Axa S.A. Cuts Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,601 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,292,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,667,000 after purchasing an additional 104,420 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,228,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,651,000 after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,385,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,058,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,409,000 after purchasing an additional 328,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,547,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.80.

NYSE FRT opened at $93.10 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $133.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

