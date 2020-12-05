Axa S.A. Buys 58,100 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 952.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Entegris by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 1.3% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Entegris by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 41.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Entegris news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,102.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $96.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $96.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

